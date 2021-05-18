US residential energy use falls 4 pct in 2020 - EIA

Despite many people spending more time at home during 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. residential energy consumption fell 4 percent last year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to EIA's Monthly Energy Review, relatively warmer weather during the winter months in 2020 significantly reduced home energy consumption for space heating compared with 2019, which was enough to offset a 2 percent increase in residential electricity retail sales.

Space heating and water heating are usually the most energy-intensive uses in the average U.S. home, and they account for about two-thirds of U.S. home energy use, according to EIA's survey of residential energy consumption.

Relative to the first three months of 2019, residential consumption of natural gas fell by 15 percent, petroleum by 17 percent, and wood by 15 percent in the first three months of 2020, EIA said.

U.S. residential electricity consumption increased slightly in 2020 as states began to announce stay-at-home guidance in response to the pandemic. Even as restrictions eased, many people in the country continued to work or attend school from home, or lost their jobs.

Temperatures in the United States remained relatively warm for the rest of 2020, which increased electricity consumption for home air conditioning in the summer. Overall, 2020 U.S. electricity sales to the residential sector increased by 2 percent compared with 2019, the report showed.