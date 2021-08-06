California wildfire flares up, now third-largest in state history

A wildfire raging in Northern California exploded in size overnight, becoming the third-largest wildfire in state history amid high temperatures and strong winds. Better weather conditions were expected to aid the firefight on Friday, Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.

The Dixie Fire grew by 285 square kilometres (110 square miles) between Thursday night and Friday morning, making the blaze the largest wildfire currently raging in the nation.

“This is going to be a long firefight,” said Capt Mitch Matlow, spokesman of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.