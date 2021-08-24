U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to climb

US 24 August 2021 03:42 (UTC+04:00)
U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to climb

U.S. COVID-19 new cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to climb due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, showed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The current 7-day moving average of daily new cases (133,056) increased 14.0 percent compared with the previous 7-day moving average (116,740), according to the latest CDC weekly report.

As to the new hospital admissions, the current 7-day average for Aug. 11-Aug. 17 was 11,521, a 14.2 percent increase from the prior 7-day average (10,088) from Aug. 4- Aug. 10, said the report.

New admissions of patients with confirmed COVID-19 are currently at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oregon, and Washington.

The current 7-day moving average of new deaths (641) has increased 10.8 percent compared with the previous 7-day moving average (578).

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgian PM, European Council President hold informal meeting in Kiev
Georgian PM, European Council President hold informal meeting in Kiev
Cost of wholesale Internet access services down in Georgia
Cost of wholesale Internet access services down in Georgia
Parliamentary Budget Office presents updated forecast of economic growth
Parliamentary Budget Office presents updated forecast of economic growth
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to climb US 03:42
1 illegal migrant dead, 14 missing off Libyan coast World 03:04
G7 leaders plan to pledge unity on Taliban recognition, sanctions World 02:06
Torrential rain, floods kill 52 in Sudan Other News 01:21
Five killed in Mexico's oil platform fire, output remains offline World 00:45
Turkmenistan, Romania to identify larger range of cooperation Business 00:01
Spain says it could receive up to 4,000 Afghans at two military bases Europe 23 August 23:37
Biden, UK's Johnson discuss Afghan evacuation plans US 23 August 22:51
Uzbekistan's 7M2021 electric cars import increases Uzbekistan 23 August 22:26
Azerbaijani gymnast wins silver in Slovakia Society 23 August 22:09
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine wins full U.S. FDA approval US 23 August 21:55
Georgian PM, European Council President hold informal meeting in Kiev Georgia 23 August 21:26
Cost of wholesale Internet access services down in Georgia ICT 23 August 20:50
Uzbek enterprises increase coal production Business 23 August 20:49
EAEU, Iran to develop export to global markets Business 23 August 20:48
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.23 Society 23 August 20:09
Azerbaijan confirms 2,945 COVID-19 cases, 1,027 recoveries Society 23 August 20:02
Azerbaijan's 7M2021 import of steel from Turkey rises - ministry Turkey 23 August 20:01
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals volume of funds attracted via auctions in 1H2021 Finance 23 August 19:47
Cargo turnover of Turkish Adana Airport surges Turkey 23 August 19:45
Turkey unveils latest data on cargo, passenger traffic at Erzurum Airport Turkey 23 August 19:44
MFAs of Turkmenistan and UK discuss situation in Afghanistan Central Asia 23 August 19:40
Azerbaijan sees increase in value of air cargo transportation Transport 23 August 18:53
Parliamentary Budget Office presents updated forecast of economic growth Business 23 August 18:52
Azerbaijan names chess players to participate in World Chess Olympiad Society 23 August 18:25
Georgia may replace Russian wheat with Kazakh or European wheat Business 23 August 18:24
Azerbaijan's Azersu to purchase steel pipes via tender Tenders 23 August 18:04
Georgian Maricultura company to grow mussels production Business 23 August 18:01
Azerbaijan's export value of fertilizers triples in 7M2021 Business 23 August 18:01
Kazakhstan’s stocks volume of various foodstuffs disclosed Kazakhstan 23 August 17:58
Uzbekistan's first private airline to launch charter flights to Moscow Transport 23 August 17:53
US increases car imports from Turkey Turkey 23 August 17:51
EU remains Georgia’s main trading partner Business 23 August 17:49
Central Bank of Iran announces amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 23 August 17:46
Azerbaijan's State Advertising Agency to attract VHI services via tender Finance 23 August 17:45
Georgian business expenses grow significantly Business 23 August 17:44
Azerbaijan's CPI forecast adjusted towards target range increase by late 2021 Finance 23 August 17:40
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 24 Oil&Gas 23 August 17:39
Russia predicts annual growth in agricultural products transportation with Uzbekistan within Agroexpress project Uzbekistan 23 August 17:36
Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market showed equilibrium in 1H2021 - Central Bank Finance 23 August 17:28
Georgia expects decline in prices for vegetable oil Business 23 August 17:24
Uzbekistan’s 1H2021 furniture production revealed Uzbekistan 23 August 17:23
Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders Arab World 23 August 17:22
Cross-border money transfers to appear in Faster Payment System in 2022 — Bank of Russia Russia 23 August 17:20
Azerbaijani servicemen getting prepared for "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest (PHOTO) Politics 23 August 17:16
Israel's school year to start on schedule Israel 23 August 17:13
Baku Refinery’s 2020 performance in figures Oil&Gas 23 August 17:12
Pfizer to buy cancer drug developer Trillium in $2.3 bln deal US 23 August 17:10
Germany looking at evacuations from Afghanistan after Kabul airport closes Europe 23 August 17:08
Azerbaijan reveals data on mine clearance in liberated territories Politics 23 August 17:08
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 23 August 17:07
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea meets with President of Korea Telecom Kyrgyzstan 23 August 17:06
Iran shares data on electricity generation of Bandar Abbas TPP Oil&Gas 23 August 17:05
How India is evacuating people from Kabul amid complications Other News 23 August 17:00
Lebanon thanks India for evacuating its citizen from Afghanistan Arab World 23 August 16:58
India to buy 70,000 assault rifles from Russia Other News 23 August 16:57
INS Shakti reaches Colombo with 100 tons of Oxygen from Visakhapatnam Other News 23 August 16:56
India, US, Oz, Japan all set for 4-day Malabar wargame in Western pacific Other News 23 August 16:55
Meet Anita Kishore, the strategist behind Byju's global acquisitions Other News 23 August 16:54
Azerbaijani military team inspects area of upcoming "Sea Cup" contest in Iran's Enzeli (PHOTO) Politics 23 August 16:53
UAE to accept Indian passport holders with 14-day rider Other News 23 August 16:52
Demand in secondary housing market in Georgia's Tbilisi up Business 23 August 16:52
Azerbaijan's SME Dev't Centers helping entrepreneurs to prepare business plans Business 23 August 16:50
Financial volume of real estate market in Georgia's Batumi decreases Business 23 August 16:49
SOCAR exceeds forecasts for oil output in 2020 Oil&Gas 23 August 16:40
Volume of sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange increases Finance 23 August 16:28
VTB Bank Azerbaijan digitalizing services increases number of online requests, payments Economy 23 August 16:26
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan reveals trade turnover data Business 23 August 16:22
Branson's Virgin Orbit to go public through $3.2 bln SPAC merger US 23 August 16:21
SOCAR marks growth in total proven gas reserves Oil&Gas 23 August 16:20
Baku to host World Cups in various gymnastics for three consecutive years Society 23 August 16:15
Azerbaijani scientists discover Neolithic artifacts in ancient Lalatapa settlement (PHOTO) Society 23 August 16:15
SOCAR’s total proven oil reserves down Oil&Gas 23 August 16:08
Iran launches several facilities in Tehran Province Business 23 August 16:03
Kazakhstan’s president talks situation in Afghanistan with heads of other CSTO member states Kazakhstan 23 August 16:02
Azerbaijani president signs decree on awarding Emergencies Ministry employees who fought wildfires in Turkey Politics 23 August 16:01
Inflation rate in Iran climbs Finance 23 August 16:00
Georgia sees decrease in net profits of banks Finance 23 August 15:52
Iran's Chabahar port development continues - Head of Chabahar Free Zone Transport 23 August 15:50
SOCAR fully implements 2020 plans for exploration drilling Oil&Gas 23 August 15:47
French ministers to travel to UAE to discuss Afghanistan situation Europe 23 August 15:38
Uzbekistan reveals foreign trade turnover with EAEU for 7M2021 Uzbekistan 23 August 15:36
Azerbaijan's Central Bank sees growth in registered notes Finance 23 August 15:11
Kazakh SCAT Airlines to perform Aktobe-Tbilisi-Aktobe flights Transport 23 August 15:09
Azerbaijan allocates funds for road reconstruction in Baku's Yasamal district - order Politics 23 August 15:02
Georgia sees decline in imports of fruits and vegetables Business 23 August 14:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 23 Society 23 August 14:48
Azerbaijan's deputy defense minister to attend inauguration of Intl Army Games 2021 in Moscow Politics 23 August 14:46
Azerbaijan shares data technological production ICT 23 August 14:43
Capital market is one of solutions for Iran's economic problems - IRISL Finance 23 August 14:42
Azerbaijani president congratulates Ukrainian counterpart Politics 23 August 14:35
Georgian National bank publishes new issue of macroeconomic forecast scenarios Business 23 August 14:24
Azerbaijan records growth in road cargo movement in 7M2021 Transport 23 August 14:22
Kazakhstan discloses possible volume of debt limit for 2022 Finance 23 August 14:22
Iran provides loans to increase non-oil exports Finance 23 August 14:20
Turkey's chemical exports to Iran up in value for 7M2021 Turkey 23 August 14:19
Turkmen enterprise exceeds plan for salt production Business 23 August 14:18
Azerbaijan reviewing opportunities to participate in creation of transport network abroad Transport 23 August 14:17
Uzbekistan’s president to take part in CSTO summit on situation in Afghanistan Uzbekistan 23 August 14:15
Azerbaijan's banking sector profitability rates among bests in CIS - Moody's Finance 23 August 14:15
All news