U.S. launches drone strike on Islamic State after Afghan airport blast

Western forces running the Afghan airlift braced on Saturday for more attacks after the United States launched a drone strike, apparently killing an Islamic State "planner", two days after the group claimed a deadly bombing outside Kabul airport, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Among the 92 killed in Thursday's suicide blast, claimed by Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate, were 13 U.S. service members, the most lethal incident for U.S. troops in Afghanistan in a decade.

"Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties," the U.S. military said in a statement, referring to the overnight drone strike.

U.S. Central Command said the strike took place in Nangarhar province, east of Kabul and bordering Pakistan. It did not say whether the target was connected with the airport attack.