6 injured in shooting at Los Angeles bar

Six people were injured after a man opened fire inside a crowded bar in the U.S. city of Los Angeles on Sunday morning, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. local time (0745 GMT) at the Holiday Bar located at 2471 Whittier Boulevard in Boyle Heights neighborhood, according to the local KTLA television station.

Witnesses told police a fight had broken out between several individuals when a man pulled out a gun and fired into the crowd, said the report, adding that four men and two women were wounded, including one victim in critical condition.

The suspect, said to be a 25-year-old man, was taken into custody. The incident is still being investigated by the police.