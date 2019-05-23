Winner of UNEC III Science Slam international science competition announced (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

The III Science Slam International Science Competition was held at UNEC.

The final stage of the competition was also attended by the members of the UNEC Public Supervisory Board, honored scientist, Professor Shahlar Askerov, head of the XXI Century Education Center Public Union, expert on education Etibar Aliyev, chairman of Free Teachers' Union Malahat Murshudlu along with the directory, the academic staff and students of the university.

The main philosophy of the international competition at UNEC is to popularize science in a completely different style and prism rather than with unexplained terms and formulas with full of information.

Along with all the UNEC faculties, students from the Zaqatala branch also participated in III Science Slam competition. In accordance with the format of the competition, the winners of the faculty presented their researches in a meaningful, creative and interesting way within 10 minutes. The students′ researches on e-services, ecological approach to the purification of the sea from oil, consumer behavior model, marine economy, information technology and social networks, role of video games in the economy and racial discrimination have been listened with great interest.

After the presentation, according to the rules, the performances of the winners were evaluated with applauses. The winner has been determined by the sound range of the applause meausured by a speific device. Student of the faculty of Economics Elshan Gurbanov won UNEC III Science Slam Contest for the presentation of "Effects of video games on human life" gaining applause of 91.3 decibel (dB) sound frequency. Maryam Bagirzadeh, a student of the faculty of Business and Management, was the second with 90.1 dB and Laman Najafova and Asmar Heydarli from Finance and Accounting Faculty won the third place with 90.4 dB.

It should be noted that Science Slam International Science Contest has been held in Azerbaijan for the first time at UNEC. This competition has named Azerbaijan as the 6th country in the history of Science Slam.

