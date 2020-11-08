16-year-old teenager who died due to missile attack by Armenia on Barda (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8
Trend:
As previously reported, the Armenian Armed Forces subjected the Barda district of Azerbaijan to missile fire at about 16:00 GMT+4 on November 7, Trend reports.
During the bombarding, a shell hit a private house in the village of Yeni Eyrije, as a result of which Shahmaly Rahimov, born in 2004, who was at that time in the courtyard of the house, died.
Rahimov's family consisted of three brothers, and they were triplets. The family members are internally displaced persons who settled in a building on a farm in the Barda district.
