Azerbaijan to solemnly celebrate Victory Day every year on Nov. 8 (UPDATE)

Victory Day will be solemnly celebrated in Azerbaijan every year on November 8, Trend reports.

In response to Armenia’s consecutive provocations and military aggression, on September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani people joined the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War to put an end to Armenia’s almost thirty-year occupation policy and liberate the Azerbaijani lands from occupation.

As a result of 44-day hostilities, the Azerbaijani people gained a historic victory and Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was restored.

In accordance with the order of the president of Azerbaijan ‘On the establishment of Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan’ dated December 2, 2020, in order to perpetuate victory in the Patriotic War, it was decided to annually celebrate November 10 in Azerbaijan as Victory Day.

In addition, November 10 is the Day of Remembrance of the founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, a great figure whose name is inscribed in golden letters in the history of the Turkic world. National leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev said: "As much as Mustafa Kemal Ataturk is dear and respected by the Turks, he is also dear and respected by the Azerbaijanis". The memory of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who loved Azerbaijan with all his heart and said: "The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, sorrow is our sorrow", is honored with great respect in Azerbaijan.

Taking into account that the Day of Remembrance of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk is celebrated in Turkey on November 10, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a decision to change the date of Victory Day.