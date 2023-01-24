Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
24 January 2023
European Azerbaijan School denies news about work permit revocation of its teacher

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The European Azerbaijan School has issued a statement in response to the revocation of the work permit of British citizen Rebecca Coates in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The school has agreed not to use the services of the mentioned teacher. The report that she was refused permission to work is false," said the statement.

"The school upholds the high quality of teaching and learning, which is enjoyed by students and their families, by ensuring its requirements are met by its employees," the statement said.

Earlier, the news spread that the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan has revoked Coates' work permit in Azerbaijan.

