Buta Airways to increase frequency of flights to Alanya

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

Trend:

“Buta Airways” - the low-cost airline of Azerbaijan increases the frequency of special flights operated to the resort town of Alanya up to five times a week.

In addition to the flights performed on Saturdays, starting from July 4, flights in this direction will also be operated on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Taking into account the restrictions imposed and rules introduced due to the epidemiological situation of the country, the Airline offers tickets only at two fares – “Standard” and “Super”.

Both fares include free seat selection and airport check-in options.

Tickets for these flights are available on the official website of “Buta Airways” (at the “Super” and “Standard” fares), as well as at the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare). The cost of tickets starts from 55 euros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals.

Passengers traveling on Baku-Alanya flights should:

- have the right to enter the territory of Turkey. The entry requirements for Turkey during COVID-19 pandemic are presented on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/turkey

Passengers traveling on Alanya-Baku flights should:

-check their right of entry to Azerbaijan. The conditions under which entry to Azerbaijan is allowed are available at https://www.butaairways.az/ru/covid/azerbaijan

-get a certificate with negative COVID-19 PCR-test result. The list of clinics in Turkey where you can take COVID-19 test is available at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/turkey

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in connection with the epidemiological situation in the country, persons meeting and seeing off passengers are not allowed to enter the Terminal.