Co-op in renewable energy sector between Azerbaijan, Israel among priorities - ambassador

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, May 31. Cooperation in the renewable energy sector in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] ranks among the priority areas of interaction between Azerbaijan and Israel, Ambassador of Israel George Deek told reporters, Trend reports.

Deek has made the remark during his visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar district within the diplomatic corps.

According to him, Israel has already expressed its readiness to assist Azerbaijan in the field of restoration work.

The diplomat also expressed confidence in the further development of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

The purpose of the visit is to familiarize the international diplomats with the consequences of the destructions by the Armenian occupiers and with the restoration process in the liberated territories.

More than 80 diplomats and military attaches from more than 50 countries and 10 international organizations are taking part in the trip.