Veyseloglu and EY organise a master-class on Crisis Communications (PHOTO)

Veyseloglu Group of Companies and EY (formerly known as Ernst & Young) have teamed up to organise a master-class in Baku by a prominent British crisis communications and crisis management expert, - Jim Preen.

The master-class focused on what constitutes a crisis and how companies should deal with extraordinary situations in a timely and competent manner to ensure the continuity of their operations and safeguard their corporate reputation. This extensive and thought-provoking talk also included aspects of media training that company executives and businesses should be mindful of when dealing with the representatives of the media community.

Jim Preen is a London-based Crisis Management and Crisis Communication specialist. Formerly

he was a journalist working at ABC News (US) where he covered stories including the Gulf War and the Bosnian conflict. He won two Emmys for his journalistic work. Currently, Jim devises crisis communication plans for companies and provides media training to senior executives. He also presents crisis management master classes and webinars to corporate clients, companies and reputation management professionals around the world.

Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC), founded in 1994, has established itself as one of Azerbaijan's leading FMCG groups with two major retail chains (‘Araz’ supermarkets and ‘OBA’ convenience stores) and distributing over 4 thousand types of products. It encompasses various areas of the supply chain, from production, to distribution, to logistics, to direct interaction with customers through its retail outlets. With over 19 thousand staff members across Azerbaijan and neighbouring Georgia, VGC genuinely believes in generating value for all the stake-holders, including the communities it operates in. In 2022, the Group was unveiled as one of the winners of Deloitte’s Best Managed Company business contest held for the first time in Azerbaijan.