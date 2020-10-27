Toddler among killed as result of Armenia's missile attack to Barda - Assistant to Azerbaijani President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

One little toddler is among the killed as a result of Armenia's missile attack to Barda region of Azerbaijan, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

“Baby killing policy and war crimes of Armenia's political-military leadershipship continues. Erupted fire is being extinguished by emergency services,” Hajiyev said.