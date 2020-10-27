Armenia used cluster Smerch missile against civilians in Barda - Assistant to Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27
Trend:
Armenia used cluster Smerch missile against civilians in Barda, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted, Trend reports.
"According to ANAMA Armenia used cluster Smerch missile against civilians in Barda. Use of cluster weapons against civilians is forbidden. 4 civilians, including 2 years old baby girl killed. 13 civilians wounded. Because of #cluster bomblets number of casualties quite big," he wrote. 45
