UK condemns continued shelling of civilian areas following attack on Azerbaijani Barda

The United Kingdom strongly condemns the continued shelling of civilian areas within Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Head of the United Kingdom's Delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Neil Bush said, Trend reports citing the press office of UK government.

Bush said the UK welcomed the most recent humanitarian ceasefire and is once again deeply disappointed to see that it is not being respected.

“We strongly condemn the continued shelling of civilian areas. Continued reports of civilian casualties are a stark reminder of the impact that this conflict is having on innocent civilians. Our position is clear; targeting of civilian settlements is deplorable. We offer our condolences to those who have lost loved ones,” he said.

Bush urged to allow the ICRC immediate access as they seek to facilitate the return of prisoners of war and repatriate the remains of the deceased.

He also reiterated the UK's support for the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in their role in mediating negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

