Azerbaijani expert discloses value of military equipment lost by Armenia (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

The cost of Armenia’s military equipment, destroyed and taken as a trophy by the Azerbaijani troops in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, according to the minimum estimated scenario, is at least $3.8 billion, Head of the Department of the Azerbaijani Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication, expert Ayaz Museyibov told Trend on Dec. 2.

“During the 44-day war, 10 S-300 missile systems, tactical and combat systems, 366 tanks, 352 guns of various calibers, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles, 5 Su-25 aircraft, 50 Tor, Osa, Kub and Krug anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed," the expert said.

During the hostilities, 97 Grad missiles, four Smerch systems, two Uragan systems, 1 TOS (Solsepek) multiple rocket launcher, 1 Yars missile system, Tochka-U missile system, ballistic missiles, Elbrus missile systems were destroyed.