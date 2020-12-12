Ceasefire regime with Armenia being observed - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.12
Trend:
The Armenian side committed provocative actions in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, which was accompanied by a violation of the ceasefire, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.
The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have taken adequate retaliatory measures.
Currently, the ceasefire regime is being observed.
Latest
Policy of Turkmenistan, based on principles of Neutrality, deserves universal recognition, respect - Executive Secretary of CIS
Int'l conference on role of neutrality in maintenance of peace, security, dev't held in Turkmenistan
Status of neutral state contributes to growth, strengthening of Turkmenistan's authority in int'l arena - SCO SecGen
Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan to contribute to strengthening peace, security in Central Asia - UN SecGen
Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev laid foundation for Azerbaijan to achieve victory in Patriotic War
France pushed to investigate war crimes of French citizens of Armenian origin who fought in Karabakh hostilities
“InnoWeek - Innovation Week” supported by Azercell to include interesting events and contest for journalists
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Liberation of Azerbaijan's native lands was one of essential covenants of Heydar Aliyev - Mikhail Gusman