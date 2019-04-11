Azerbaijani president allocates additional funds for renovation of water supply, sewage systems in Mingachevir

11 April 2019 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to continue renovation of the water supply and sewage systems in the city of Mingachevir, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Under the presidential order, 7 million manats will be allocated to Azersu OJSC for the continuation of renovation of the water supply and sewage systems in Mingachevir.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to Pashinyan's "offer"
Politics 22:22
Another Armenian provocation prevented at int’l event in Qatar (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:52
Azerbaijani president signs order to set up Organizing Committee for 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders
Politics 21:51
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks on country’s sovereign right to allow anyone entering its territory
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:45
Amount of funds for initial stage of business disclosed in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:49
US ambassador: I am very pleased that parties of Karabakh conflict remain engaged
Politics 19:01
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to Pashinyan's "offer"
Politics 22:22
Another Armenian provocation prevented at int’l event in Qatar (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:52
Azerbaijani president signs order to set up Organizing Committee for 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders
Politics 21:51
Anti-Uber protests flare in Argentina as firm prepares IPO filing
Other News 21:40
Trump says discussing potential further meetings with North Korea's Kim
US 20:52
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks on country’s sovereign right to allow anyone entering its territory
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:45
U.S. charges Assange after London arrest ends 7 years of solitude in Ecuador embassy
World 20:12
Amount of funds for initial stage of business disclosed in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:49
US ambassador: I am very pleased that parties of Karabakh conflict remain engaged
Politics 19:01