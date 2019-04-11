Azerbaijani president allocates additional funds for renovation of water supply, sewage systems in Mingachevir

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to continue renovation of the water supply and sewage systems in the city of Mingachevir, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Under the presidential order, 7 million manats will be allocated to Azersu OJSC for the continuation of renovation of the water supply and sewage systems in Mingachevir.

