Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers changes quarantine regime control rules

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has changed the quarantine regime control rules in Azerbaijan during the spread of infectious diseases which are transmitted by airborne droplets, Trend reports on June 10.

The relevant decree was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

In accordance with the document, the individuals who violate the quarantine regime will be liable in the manner prescribed by the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Previously, violators of the quarantine regime were brought to justice in the manner prescribed by the Code of Administrative Offenses.