Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office reveals those killed due to Armenia's attack on Barda
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27
By Samir Ali – Trend:
The Armenian Armed Forces continue to commit war crimes against civilians in flagrant violation of the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire regime, the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office told Trend on Oct. 27.
Azerbaijan’s Goranboy and Barda districts were subjected to massive missile and artillery fire in various directions on October 27 afternoon.
As a result of the shelling of Garayusifli village in Barda district at about 16:00 (GMT+4) by using heavy artillery, civilians Ofelia Jafarova, Aybeniz Ahmadova, Ehtiram Ismayilov and seven-year-old Aysu Iskandarova were killed, seven more people were wounded.
