Private houses greatly damaged as result of shelling of Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

Armenia continues shelling the civilian facilities in rude violation of the humanitarian ceasefire, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend on Oct. 27.

Armenian Armed Forces continue causing destructions and fires in civilian infrastructure, hitting Azerbaijani dense residential territories, civilian facilities, including private and apartment

buildings, and households using heavy artillery installations and rockets, in rude violation of the humanitarian ceasefire.

Thus, five private houses were greatly damaged in Qarayusifli village of Barda district due to the heavy artillery strikes by the Armenian Armed Forces. The relevant forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved in the area. Some 13 people were injured and 4 people were killed as a result of the shelling by the adversary.

Search and rescue operation is underway currently.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations is working intensively. The ministry urges to call the hotline number "112" in connection with emergency situations.