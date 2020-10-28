Assistant to president invites military attaches to visit Azerbaijan’s Barda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev invited military attaches to visit Azerbaijan’s Barda district to see the consequences of the Armenian terror, Trend reports on Oct. 28.

Hajiyev stressed that after clarifying the situation, the military attachés will be provided with information.

"After coordinating the issue with the military structures, I invite the military attachés to visit Barda to review the situation on the spot," assistant to the Azerbaijani president added.