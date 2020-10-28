Latest situation in Azerbaijan’s Barda as result of Armenian terror (VIDEO)

Politics 28 October 2020 15:52 (UTC+04:00)
Latest situation in Azerbaijan’s Barda as result of Armenian terror (VIDEO)

Barda, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The search and rescue operations are underway in Azerbaijan’s Barda district center, which has been subjected to Armenia’s missile strikes on Oct. 28, Trend reports.

Trend’s correspondent on-site made video footage about the latest situation on the territory.

As a result of the missile attack on Barda by the Armenian Armed Forces, 19 people were killed and about 60 were wounded.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

