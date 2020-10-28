Children among dead, wounded in Azerbaijan’s Barda due to Armenian terror - chief physician

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

There are children among the dead and wounded in Azerbaijan’s Barda district as a result of the Armenian terror, head physician of the Central Hospital of Barda district Aliyar Sarvarov said, Trend reports on Oct. 28.

“So far, about 40 wounded have been taken to the hospital,” Sarvarov said. "The condition of most of the wounded is severe. The operations are now underway. Among the wounded are children aged 15-16. There's also a 16-year-old boy who was severely wounded. Unfortunately, doctors failed to save his life. Presently, all the doctors trying to help the wounded are at work."

As a result of Armenia’s missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Barda district, 21 civilians were killed and about 70 people were wounded.