Management of Azerbaijani Emergency Situation Ministry arrive in Barda
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28
Trend:
As reported, on Oct. 28 the city of Barda once again came under missile attack by the aggressor Armenia, Trend reports citing the ministry.
As the result 21 people were killed and about 70 were injured, several civilian facilities were destroyed and a great number of cars became unusable.
In connection with this, Deputy Ministers of Emergency Situations Colonel Lieutenant of Medical Service Faig Tagi-zade, Colonel Lieutenant Etibar Mirzayev and Orujali Hajiyev are in Barda district now. They have viewed the objects hit with missiles, met with the citizens and injured persons.
