Capture of Shusha was an operation that required great professionalism and courage - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

The capture of Shusha was an operation that required great professionalism and courage, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during visit to the liberated from occupation Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, as well as Fuzuli and Jabrayil cities, Trend reports.

“After the liberation of Shusha, the enemy realized that there was completely no point in resisting us. One day after the liberation of Shusha, the heroic Azerbaijani Army liberated more than 70 settlements from the occupiers, and this was actually the last blow to the enemy. It is no coincidence that on 10 November, the enemy actually signed an act of capitulation. 8 November is a day of our glorious victory," he said.

"The people of Azerbaijan will always celebrate this day from now on. The liberation of Shusha from occupation showed our strength, the professionalism of our Army, the courage and heroism of our servicemen. The capture of Shusha was an operation that required great professionalism and courage. I am confident that this operation will have a special place in the world’s military history books. Because this operation was carried out only by our heroic servicemen who were armed with light weapons, crossed mountains, forests and paths. The liberation of Shusha from occupation is our glorious victory,” the head of state said.