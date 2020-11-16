Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Fuzuli, Jabrayil liberated from occupation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have today visited the liberated from occupation Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, as well as Fuzuli and Jabrayil cities, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
