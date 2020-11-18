President of Azerbaijan sends letter to President-elect of Moldova

Politics 18 November 2020 10:26 (UTC+04:00)
President of Azerbaijan sends letter to President-elect of Moldova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan sent a letter to Maia Sandu, President-elect of the Republic of Moldova.

"Dear Madame Sandu,

I wish to congratulate you on your election as the President of the Republic of Moldova.

I believe that through our joint efforts the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova will continue to develop and expand in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish you strong health, happiness, and success in your future endeavors for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Moldova," the letter said.

