President of Azerbaijan sends letter to President-elect of Moldova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18
Trend:
Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan sent a letter to Maia Sandu, President-elect of the Republic of Moldova.
"Dear Madame Sandu,
I wish to congratulate you on your election as the President of the Republic of Moldova.
I believe that through our joint efforts the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova will continue to develop and expand in line with the interests of our peoples.
I wish you strong health, happiness, and success in your future endeavors for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Moldova," the letter said.
