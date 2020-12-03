Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.3
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan, a source in the diplomatic circles told Trend on Dec.3.
The source noted that the president's visit to the country will take place next week.
Currently, work is underway to prepare Erdogan's visit to Baku, added the source.
