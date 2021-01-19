We propose to declare Shusha cultural capital of Turkic world in 2022 - SecGen of Turkic Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

The preliminary negotiations between our countries revealed a deep interest and enthusiasm of our countries and peoples in rendering assistance to Azerbaijan. We propose to declare Shusha the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2022 – we declare it every year – and hold a lot of cultural events that will emphasize such a great cultural significance of Shusha for the entire Turkic and Islamic world, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, Baghdad Amreyev said during a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a video format, Trend reports.

“Yesterday, we also discussed this issue with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Bayramov. With your permission, we will start this work. We will hold about 20 cultural events in Shusha in 2022. By this time, we are sure that Shusha will be restored and regain its former appearance. We have always been by your side. We will always be by your side,” the head of state said.