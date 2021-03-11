We plan by end of this year to complete almost 100% energy supply to whole Karabakh area - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.11

Trend:

We plan by the end of this year to complete almost 100 percent the energy supply to the whole Karabakh area, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format new President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso and other members of the Bank's senior management, Trend reports.

“Despite the fact that only 4 months have passed since declaration was signed which actually was the end of the conflict and the end of war, already we started. We are now building the international airport, we are building highways, building railroads, already started. We plan by the end of this year to complete almost 100 percent the energy supply to the whole Karabakh area,” the head of state said.

“We have many other plans and, of course, we count on a cooperation with EBRD on these issues. I already have declared the liberated territories as a green energy zone. We plan to use mostly renewable energy sources, sources of water, sun and wind. We already have good experience in working with big international energy companies, by the way, EBRD is part of the financing to these investment projects. We hope that the same pattern will be applied to the liberated territories because there is a big potential in renewable energy sources,” the head of state said.