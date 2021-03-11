Azerbaijani president receives in video format new president of EBRD (PHOTO)

Politics 11 March 2021 20:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani president receives in video format new president of EBRD (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format the new President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso and other members of the Bank's senior management.

Azerbaijani president receives in video format new president of EBRD (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president receives in video format new president of EBRD (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani president receives in video format new president of EBRD (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani president receives in video format new president of EBRD (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
UK company to invest in tourism project in Georgian Batumi
UK company to invest in tourism project in Georgian Batumi
WB discloses state financing of development and maintenance of roads in Azerbaijan
WB discloses state financing of development and maintenance of roads in Azerbaijan
Baku Capital Construction and Repair LLC announces winner of tender for work on repair of buildings
Baku Capital Construction and Repair LLC announces winner of tender for work on repair of buildings
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Personal Envoy of European Council President to visit Georgia Georgia 20:24
Azerbaijani, Polish FMs discuss current situation in region Politics 20:03
Azerbaijani president receives in video format new president of EBRD (PHOTO) Politics 20:00
Azerbaijan shows footage from Mirzahasanli village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 19:01
Tbilisi to discuss all main directions of EU-Georgia agenda Georgia 19:00
Georgia reveals list of top-10 investors Business 19:00
Azerbaijan's road infrastructure meets requirements of modern electric cars - expert Transport 18:18
Decrease in cargo turnover recorded in seaports of Georgia Transport 18:18
Shah Deniz condensate production to reach 0.16 mb/d after project's completion – OPEC Oil&Gas 18:05
Representatives of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and local executive structures visit families of martyrs (PHOTO) Society 17:57
Azerbaijani company discloses share of aluminum exports in 2020 Business 17:57
Volume of foreign currency purchases in Uzbekistan approaches pre-quarantine indicators Finance 17:56
Georgia to receive AstraZeneca vaccine this week Georgia 17:51
IT company introduces new Wi-Fi connection standard for first time in Azerbaijan ICT 17:51
Azerbaijan sees decrease in number of foreign visitors for 2M2021 Society 17:50
Kazakhstan forms necessary gasoline, diesel fuel reserves Oil&Gas 17:47
No detained women of Armenian origin in Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry Politics 17:42
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss issues of strengthening inter-parliamentary co-op Politics 17:41
Swedish AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines to be supplied to Azerbaijan Society 17:41
Azerbaijan confirms 128 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:41
Credit Suisse freezes four funds invested in supply chain finance Europe 17:36
De-mining work continues in Azerbaijan's Aghdam Politics 17:29
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of gas leakage detection Tenders 17:21
Uzbekistan’s Central bank notes significant increase in prices for food products Uzbekistan 17:15
Spring sowing to begin in demined areas of Azerbaijan's Aghdam Economy 17:14
Azerbaijan to revise conditions for buying cars on credit Economy 17:14
Investments to Georgia from Azerbaijan decline Finance 17:13
Bulk of pharmaceutical products in Kyrgyzstan being imported from Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:03
Kazakhstan twofold decreases imports from Australia Business 17:01
Big share of Azerbaijan's GDP accounts for industry Business 17:00
Kazakhstan could face sharp decline in investment in oil&gas sector Oil&Gas 16:57
UNDP in Turkmenistan opens tender for installation of drip irrigation system Tenders 16:56
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 16:56
Azerbaijan to purchase 'Sputnik V' vaccine from Russia Society 16:56
OMV Petrom to establish operating company in Georgia Oil&Gas 16:56
Kazakhstan eyes to build recycling plant for combined packaging Business 16:54
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan, India increase Business 16:35
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to create investment fund to support industrial projects Uzbekistan 16:31
Azerbaijan shows footage from Sarajig village of Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Politics 16:31
Budget airlines say EU sustainable fuel quotas should apply to all flights Europe 16:24
Seamless transport connectivity with India may boost Bangladesh's income by 17 pc, says World Bank Other News 16:23
OECD pegs India's FY22 GDP growth at 12.6%, fastest in the world Other News 16:22
UK spending climbed in early March Europe 16:22
Sri Lanka receives 10 state-of-the-art railway passenger coaches from India Other News 16:20
Rise in oil prices negatively affects Georgian market Oil&Gas 16:12
Azerbaijan expects positive trends in tourism in 2H2021 Tourism 16:10
EU extends vaccine export checks by three months until end-June Europe 16:10
Several manufacturing enterprises launched in Iran's Bushehr Province Business 16:06
Ambassador of Pakistan paid a visit to Baku Higher Oil School Society 16:04
German IWH institute cuts German 2021 GDP forecast Europe 15:59
UK company to invest in tourism project in Georgian Batumi Construction 15:52
Azerbaijan sends female sniper of Armenian origin, taken during Karabakh war, back to Lebanon (PHOTO) Politics 15:51
Uzbekneftegaz modernizing gas purification units in Qashqadaryo region Oil&Gas 15:47
Data on sales in foreign currency at Turkmenistan’s state exchange in Feb. 2021 Finance 15:42
Turkey to launch floating hotel in Van city Transport 15:42
Southern Gas Corridor to help Turkey improve pricing optionality Oil&Gas 15:36
Uzbekistan’s inflation rate slightly accelerates Finance 15:32
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for equipment installation Tenders 15:32
Geostat reveals volume of FDI to Georgia Finance 15:32
Co-operative Promotion Centre built with India's aid inaugurated in Nepal Other News 15:16
Azerbaijan's revenues from exports to Ukraine up in Jan.2021 Business 15:16
Azerbaijan reveals info on repayment of loans for Azercosmos' projects Economy 15:15
BMW 2020 profit takes pandemic hit, despite second half rebound Europe 15:14
Certain facilities put into operation in Iran Business 15:02
Turkey, Azerbaijan to cooperate in creation of high-tech parks in Karabakh ICT 14:48
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 11 Society 14:47
Property sales in Iran soar Finance 14:44
Uzbekneftegaz modernizing gas pipelines at facilities of Ustyurt gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 14:37
iPhone 12 production to soon start in India: Apple Other News 14:34
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continue rising in Iran Finance 14:33
India’s e-commerce market to hit $111 billion by 2024 Other News 14:31
Cabinet paves way for raising FDI limit in insurance sector to 74% in India Other News 14:29
Ukraine, Turkmenistan preparing to sign number of documents Finance 14:28
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reveals volume of electricity generation for 2020 Oil&Gas 14:21
Azerbaijan's AzGranata company makes first beverage exports to Germany Business 14:10
Regular shipping line to be created between Iran-Italy ports Transport 14:01
Georgia sees decrease in cargo turnover Transport 13:30
ERIELL reveals number of wells put into operation jointly with Uzbekneftegaz Oil&Gas 13:30
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 13:29
Demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency greatly growing Finance 13:29
Azerbaijan assessing ecological state of Basitchay reserve Society 13:21
Iranian minister discusses potential of supercomputers in developing digital economy ICT 13:20
Highest growth rate of Uzbek enterprises recorded in Surkhandarya region Business 13:19
Azerbaijan's working group holds meeting on environmental issues in liberated territories Society 13:05
Turkish Airlines to start flights to Turkmenistan’s Turkmenabat Transport 13:03
Volume of Kazakh National Fund assets drops sharply Kazakhstan 13:01
Azerbaijan's GDP decreases since early 2021 Finance 12:50
Revenues of Azerbaijani Azersky low-orbit satellite for 2020 revealed ICT 12:49
Azerbaijan starting to implement exchange standards in local financial system Finance 12:47
Azerbaijan gives update on number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 12:42
Israel Aerospace, UAE weapons maker team up on anti-drone tech Israel 12:42
MoU to be developed between Uzbek and Italian technology parks ICT 12:39
Azerbaijani police finds munitions left by Armenian soldiers in Khojavend district (PHOTO) Society 12:36
Georgia reports 395 new cases of coronavirus for March 11 Georgia 12:23
Central Bank of Azerbaijan revokes license of one more local insurer Finance 12:23
Russia issues permits for operating flights to several Uzbek cities Transport 12:22
Turkmenistan, Russia talk over final stage of Turkmen trade house set-up Business 12:20
Uzbekistan, Spain consider attracting funds for construction of greenhouse complexes Uzbekistan 12:16
Turkmenistan, South Africa interested in boosting bilateral co-op in number of areas Business 12:15
Azerbaijan records increase in lending to financial sector Finance 12:12
All news