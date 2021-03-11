Azerbaijani president receives in video format new president of EBRD (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format the new President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso and other members of the Bank's senior management.
