Azerbaijani MoD names number of commissioned military units in liberated areas (PHOTO)

Nine modular and 11 container- type military units have been commissioned in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to a source in the country’s Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, by the instructions of the Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, as part of the work carried out in the field of increasing combat readiness and further improving the social conditions of the personnel of the Azerbaijani army, visited the military units located in the liberated territories.

Hasanov checked the provision of units and the level of combat readiness of the personnel, and also set the appropriate tasks for the command to increase the combat effectiveness.

During the inspection of the new military units, the minister was informed that in order to organize service and combat activities, as well as to ensure proper living conditions for the personnel, to date, 9 modular-type military units and 11 container-type military units have been commissioned.

After reviewing the progress of construction work carried out in military units, the minister instructed to implement the work at high quality and complete it in the shortest possible term.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.