Hard to imagine how people were expelled from their homes - Kazakh journalist on Azerbaijan's liberated lands

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, August 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan is a fraternal country, so we're very glad that Azerbaijan liberated its territories [from Armenia's occupation], Kazakh journalist Raushan Sailaukyzy told Trend on Aug. 31 during a media tour of the journalists of member-states and observers of the Turkic Council to the liberated lands.

While sharing impressions, Sailaukyzy stressed that there are also abandoned houses in Kazakhstan, however, there is a completely different situation in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"In our country, people simply leave their houses in villages and move to cities,” the Kazakh journalist said. “But here everything has been destroyed, people's lives have been ruined. It is hard to imagine how people lived here and were expelled from their houses."

She also wished the soonest completion of the work on de-mining the territories, their restoration and the return of people to their lands.

More than 20 journalists from Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina are visiting Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

The trip is aimed at informing the media representatives about the consequences of the Armenian vandalism, the destruction of settlements and historical monuments of Azerbaijan by Armenians.

During the three-day trip, the journalists will visit Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts, Shusha and Ganja cities.