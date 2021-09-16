Restoration of monuments in liberated territories of Azerbaijan discussed in Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16



During his visit to Uzbekistan, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov met with Webber Ndoro, Executive Director of the International Research Center for the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Values (ICCROM), Trend reports via the Ministry.

Armenia had committed acts of vandalism and appropriate samples of the material and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in the territories of Azerbaijan under 30-year occupation, Anar Karimov informed the head of the ICCROM.

The Azerbaijani army restored the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan as a result of the 44-day war, and the State is currently carrying out large-scale restoration works on the liberated lands, Karimov said.

Anar Karimov provided information about the work that is assigned to the Ministry of Culture in this process.

The agency has conducted an inventory of the liberated territories, comparing the previous and present state of historical and cultural monuments, and relevant work has already begun in one of the ancient cultural centers of Azerbaijan – the city of Shusha, he noted.

The Minister also informed Webber Ndoro that ICCROM support is needed in the process of restoration of historical monuments.

The head of ICCROM shared his impression of participating in the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku in 2019.

The training on restoration and the restoration planned according to the agreement between the ICCROM and the Azerbaijani side was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged opinions on the resumption of training and the organization of full-time courses in connection with the restoration of cultural monuments in the territories liberated from occupation.

The formation of groups on courses, the implementation of interactive discussions, and the creation of a technical commission for the implementation of all the above-mentioned plans were discussed as well. The creation of regional training centers in Azerbaijan with the participation of ICCROM was discussed.