Azerbaijani FM meets his Finnish colleague (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto within the framework of the 76 session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and exchanged opinions on the prospects for expanding these ties. Currently, there is mutual understanding between Azerbaijan and Finland at all levels.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on various aspects of the agenda of bilateral cooperation, including strengthening cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, education, agriculture, high technologies, investment, in the cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as on regional security, the implementation of the points of the trilateral statements, the implementation of measures to restore confidence.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed his colleague about the latest situation on Azerbaijan's territories [liberated from Armenia's occupation], large-scale destruction deliberately committed by the Armenian side, destruction of historical and cultural heritage, causing great damage to the environment, the mine threat, as well as the restoration and creative process.

Despite the aggressive policy pursued by Armenia against it for decades, Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with the neighboring state on the basis of the principles of international law, Bayramov said.

The sides exchanged views on issues of cooperation within the OSCE.

Finland is interested in expanding relations with Azerbaijan in various directions, Haavisto noted.

The Finnish minister approved Azerbaijan's position on the normalization of relations with Armenia, stressing the importance of implementing the trilateral statement.

The sides discussed other issues of mutual interest, including regional and international security issues.