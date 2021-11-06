"Efes-2022" Exercises planning conference was held
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6
The servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army participated in the planning conference of the "Efes-2022" international exercises held in Izmir, Turkey, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defence.
The conference discussed the preparation issues and the tasks to be performed during the international exercises with the delegations of the participant countries.
"Efes-2022" international exercises are planned to be conducted in two stages, consisting of computer-assisted headquarters and live-fire tactical exercises of the units.
