Azerbaijan improves organizational and staff structure of army (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The organizational and staff structure was improved, the command of the Land Forces and a new military association were created for the Azerbaijani army to enter a new stage of development upon the model of the modern armies, Deputy Chief of the Press-Service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a press conference on Dec. 29, Trend reports.

Eyvazov said that operational military units (commando) were created to increase the level of operational and combat readiness of the units deployed in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, as well as to perform combat missions in special conditions.

“The commandos have passed the corresponding preparatory courses in Turkey,” Lieutenant Colonel added. “This process is underway. Proceeding from the analysis of the experience gained in the second Karabakh war, new combat instructions are being developed taking into account the model of the Turkish Armed Forces.”

“The training of Azerbaijani specialists has risen to a new level after the involvement of a big number of military personnel in the courses organized with the participation of officers of the Turkish Armed Forces," the Lieutenant Colonel said.