Train with evacuated Azerbaijanis departs Kyiv, heads to Moldova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Another train has recently departed from Ukraine’s Kyiv city in the direction of Moldova, in which there are more than 100 evacuated Azerbaijani citizens, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“Our compatriots are evacuated from Ukraine under the direct control of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,” Abdullayeva added.