Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry slams statement of Armenian MFA (UPDATE 2)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Azerbaijan strongly rejects the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on August 3, which unfairly accuses the Azerbaijani side, the statement of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The fact, that the Armenian Foreign Ministry accuses Azerbaijan of violating the trilateral declaration is nothing but hypocrisy, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan notes.

"The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly emphasized that the provisions of the statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10, 2020, have not been implemented, especially since the Armenian armed forces have not yet completely withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan. The article 4 of the trilateral declaration said that the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation shall be deployed in parallel with the withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces," the ministry recalled.

The ministry added that in addition to numerous testimonies from the Azerbaijani side about the presence of illegal Armenian armed forces on the territory of Azerbaijan, this fact was also recognized by Armenian authorities.

"Thus, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Sahak Sahakyan said that Armenian conscripts serving in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region will be replaced by military personnel of long-term active military service during the meeting with the parents of those called up for military service on June 29 this year," the ministry noted.

Furthermore, the ministry said, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan stated that "the withdrawal of units of the Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijan's Karabakh will be completed in September of this year" during his interview on July 19, 2022.

The ministry emphasized that the reason of the recent tension is the presence of illegal Armenian armed forces on the territory of Azerbaijan and provocations carried out by them.

"The death of an Azerbaijani soldier on August 3 is also a result of Armenian's failure to implement its obligations under the trilateral statement. Referring to paragraph 6 of the trilateral declaration, we inform Armenian Foreign Ministry accusing Azerbaijan of violating this exact paragraph, that the construction of a new road along the Lachin corridor has been going on for many months along the agreed route, and the Armenian side is sufficiently aware of this," the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani MFA pointed out that if the Armenian side, under various pretexts, seeks to delay the implementation of its obligations, as well as other provisions of the trilateral declaration, then this is another clear example of Armenia's unconstructive and subversive activities regarding the implementation of trilateral declaration and other agreements.

"In order to ensure peace and stability in this region, as well as post-conflict normalization it's important to fully implement the obligations of trilateral statement. Azerbaijan fully implements its obligation and strongly demands that Armenia does the same. We remind the Armenian Foreign Ministry, which accuses Azerbaijan of "aggressive activities", that it was Armenia that occupied the territories of a neighboring state for about 30 years, and after the termination of the occupation policy, it still does not withdraw its illegal armed forces from Azerbaijani territories. Azerbaijan has the legal right to ensure the security and integrity of its territories," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.