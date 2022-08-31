...
Russia continues to work with Baku, Yerevan to open transport communications in South Caucasus - MFA

Politics Materials 31 August 2022 14:53 (UTC +04:00)
Nargiz Sadikhova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Russia, together with Baku and Yerevan, is focused on the implementation of all the provisions of the trilateral agreements [achieved following the 2020 Second Karabakh War] at the highest level, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

According to Zakharova, the relevant work has a substantive character and is progressing.

She also noted that Russia continues substantive work with Baku and Yerevan in order to open transport communications in the South Caucasus through a specialized trilateral working group co-chaired by deputy prime ministers.

The official stressed that the activity of the group means the coordination of a package solution for specific routes, which would be based on the principle of respect for sovereignty and would contribute to the security and economic well-being of the South Caucasus.

