Azerbaijan makes amendments to Labor Code (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on making amendments to the Labor Code of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on November 30.

According to the document, the following changes are being made to the Labor Code:

- under Part 1 of Article 211:

- the fourth paragraph reads as follows:

"industries, professions (positions) with hazardous working conditions, as well as underground work, where the employment of youth under the age of 18 is prohibited";

- the fifth-seventh paragraphs should be regarded as the seventh-ninth paragraphs, respectively, and the fifth and sixth paragraphs should be added as follows:

"industries, professions (positions) with hazardous working conditions, as well as underground work, where the employment of pregnant women or women having children under the age of one year; hazardous occupations, which is prohibited for pregnant women or women with children under the age of one year.

- In the second sentence of Part 1 of Article 240, the words "workplaces where the employment of women is not allowed" shall be replaced by the words "workplaces (jobs) provided for by the fifth and sixth paragraphs of Part 1 of Article 211 of this Code."

- Article 241 is repealed.

- Part 2-1 of the following content is added to Article 243:

"2-1. In the event of circumstances provided for by the fifth and sixth paragraphs of Part 1 of Article 211 of this Code, the employer must transfer pregnant women or women with children under the age of one year to light work until these circumstances are eliminated".