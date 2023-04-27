Speakers of Azerbaijani and Turkish parliaments sign cooperation protocol (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 27 April 2023 22:29 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Chairperson of Azerbaijani parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova and Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop have signed a Protocol on Cooperation, Sentop wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"We received the Chairman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova and the delegation accompanying her in our parliament. I believe that the Protocol on Cooperation which we signed following our negotiations, will contribute to the continuation of close contacts between our parliaments and cooperation in all areas," he wrote.

