Speakers of Azerbaijani and Turkish parliaments sign cooperation protocol (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Chairperson of Azerbaijani parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova and Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop have signed a Protocol on Cooperation, Sentop wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"We received the Chairman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova and the delegation accompanying her in our parliament. I believe that the Protocol on Cooperation which we signed following our negotiations, will contribute to the continuation of close contacts between our parliaments and cooperation in all areas," he wrote.