Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of 100th anniversary of birth of Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu!

My dear brother!

I sincerely congratulate you and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of an important and historic event – the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of your country, an outstanding statesman and politician.

Revering the dear memory of the genius son of the Azerbaijani people and a true patriot with infinite pride, I would like to emphasize that Heydar Aliyev, with his strong determination and rare leadership skills, made unparalleled contributions to strengthening the independence of modern Azerbaijan, laying the foundation of its new statehood, unity and solidarity of your nation.

We will always remember the incomparable services of this genius in the direction of the comprehensive development of multifaceted and long-term relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, the strengthening of the relations between our friendly and brotherly countries.

I can say without exaggeration that the numerous roundtable meetings dedicated to the meaningful life path and exemplary activities of Heydar Aliyev, the various cultural and educational events in Uzbekistan, as well as the publication of scientific literature on the occasion of this significant anniversary are a bright expression of the immense respect of the Uzbek people for this genius.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu!

We recognize Your Excellency as a true friend of Uzbekistan, a worthy follower of the honorable path started by your respected father, a skilled politician who has significantly enhanced the reputation of your country in the international arena and restored historical justice. We also fully support your active efforts to raise our strategic partnership to a new level.

In particular, I would like to note with great satisfaction that our recent communication established in a strong spirit of trust and our open and effective talks in Baku in March this year have given a great impetus to the development of our bilateral and multilateral relations.

At the same time, the important agreements to be reached during our high-level visit in the near future, the specific projects and programs aimed at expanding our cooperation will certainly raise our comprehensive relations to an even higher level.

In these days, when the bright memory of your father Heydar Aliyev illuminates our hearts, I wish you and all your family good health and happiness, peace and tranquility, continuous progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan," the letter said.