BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Since September 3, 2023, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh has been entrusted to Major General Kirill Kulakov, Trend reports on Monday referring to the Russian Defense Ministry.

He replaced Alexander Lentsov who was appointed in April 2023.

Meanwhile, the Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in accordance with the tripartite statement dated November 10, 2020.