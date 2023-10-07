Karabakh Armenians were to rely on Ilham Aliyev, not their chiefs - historian on Baku Network (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. An interview with Armenian historian and writer Philip Ekozyants aired on the Baku Network expert platform, Trend reports.

Speaking about the situation in Karabakh, he noted that the Armenian residents of Karabakh trusted those people who never kept their promises and never did anything that would benefit them.

"President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev offers the Armenian residents of Karabakh to stay and promises to provide everything the local Armenian population needs—work, housing. Everything is very clearly stated. We need to look at the situation from the point of view of who deserves this trust. What did President Ilham Aliyev promise? President Ilham Aliyev promised to return Karabakh, and he did. President Ilham Aliyev waited three years for the Armenian illegal armed formations to be withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev promised that if his demands were not met, he would resolve the issue by force, but so that the civilian population would not suffer. He promised and did exactly that," he said.

Ekozyants stressed that now President Ilham Aliyev promises that the Armenian residents of Karabakh will obtain all the rights that the citizens of Azerbaijan have.

"They are invited to take Azerbaijani citizenship, and, at the same time, no one takes away their Armenian nationality. President Ilham Aliyev will do what he promises. If someone keeps promises, they need to be trusted. But today, the Armenian residents of Karabakh are giving a chance to those who have never earned their trust. It's a disaster, but it's true," the Armenian historian added.