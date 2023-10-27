Azerbaijani FM meets with delegation of Iraqi Parliament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation headed by a member of the Council of Representatives (Parliament) of the Republic of Iraq Elshad Salihi today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction the recently increased dynamics in Azerbaijani-Iraqi relations, in particular, the visits of the president of Iraq and the minister of Foreign Affairs to Azerbaijan in March and July of this year, as well as high-level meetings held within the framework of these visits.

In addition, the importance of the existing political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Iraq, economic and trade ties, inter-parliamentary and interregional cooperation and continuous cultural exchange was noted.

The sides noted that, in addition to the existing diplomatic missions in both countries, the promotion of humanitarian exchanges through cultural centers can contribute to the further rapprochement of Azerbaijani and Iraqi peoples.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest during the meeting.