President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to Law on Licenses and Permits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the Law On Licenses and Permits, Trend reports.



According to the order signed by President Ilham Aliyev in this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to prepare and submit proposals on bringing Azerbaijani laws and acts of the President of Azerbaijan in line with the Law "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Licenses and Permits", taking into account the proposals of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The proposals must be submitted within six months.