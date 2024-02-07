Ballot counting for extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The counting of ballots for the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan has started, Trend reports, referring to the Election 2024” Independent Media Center

According to the information, ballots are being counted in the presence of observers.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

