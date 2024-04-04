Azerbaijani and Montenegrin MFAs hold first consular consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The first consular consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Montenegro were held yesterday in the capital of Montenegro, Podgorica, the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Emil Safarov, the head of the Consular Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Montenegro delegation was headed by Ivana Đukanović, Acting General Director of the General Directorate for Consular Affairs of Montenegro.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Serbia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia Kamil Khasiyev also took part in the meeting.

At the consular consultations, Azerbaijan and Montenegro discussed the current status and prospects of cooperation in the consular sphere, including the potential signing of new bilateral agreements.

The delegations emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation in the direction of facilitating the mutual visits of citizens of the two countries.

As part of the consultations, the sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation between the authorized state bodies of the two countries in the spheres of internal affairs, migration, labor, and social protection.

The parties agreed to hold the next stage of the consultations in Baku in 2025.

